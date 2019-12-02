Tayside firefighters tackle bungalow blaze at city home for more than two hours

Firefighters tackled a blaze inside a bungalow over the weekend.

Two fire appliances were called to the property on Burghmuir Road, near to its junction with Newhouse Road in Perth, just before 9pm on Saturday.

They spent around two hours at the scene, having brought the flames under control in just half an hour.

A fire service spokesman confirmed there were no injuries to the house inhabitants.

Although the road was not blocked, pedestrian access in and around the house was sealed off until it was made secure.

People were evacuated from the property while the firefighters tackled the blaze.

A spokesman for the fire service said: “We received a call at 8.49pm on Saturday night.

“We mobilised two appliances from a station in Perth and the first one arrived on the scene at 8.54pm.

“Two hoses and a thermal camera were used. A stop message was received at 9.24pm.”