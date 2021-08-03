Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape.
Tayside and Fife rail commuters face disruption as engineers fail to complete line improvements on time

By Bryan Copland
August 3, 2021, 7:47 am
Train services have been disrupted.
Commuters in Tayside and Fife have been experiencing disruption to train services after engineering works overran.

ScotRail services running between Dundee, Perth and Edinburgh faced cancellation or revision on Tuesday morning as engineers completed the work between Ladybank and Markinch.

Replacement buses were provided to passengers – though services have now started returning to normal after the reopening of the line.

A statement on the ScotRail website said: “We had overnight engineering works that has not been finished on time earlier between Ladybank and Markinch this morning.

“Staff have worked hard to get the line reopened for 06:15.

“The following service alterations will apply until further notice:

“Services between Edinburgh, Perth/Dundee and Aberdeen and between Edinburgh and Markinch can now run as scheduled, however there will be some alterations & delays because of crew & units being out of place.”