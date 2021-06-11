Tayside farm workers controlled by criminal gangs

Labour exploitation remains the most prevalent form of modern slavery within our society.
In some cases, we have learned that construction workers in Aberdeen are being forced to work without pay and fruit pickers in Perthshire live in fear of the gangs who control their jobs.
At least 215 of the 387 cases of human exploitation referred to Police Scotland in 2020 contained some form of labour exploitation.
