Tayside family mark VE Day with a 1940s-style lockdown garden party

A Tayside family has marked the 75th anniversary of VE Day by creating a 1940s-themed party in their garden.

On Friday, May 8 families up and down the UK stopped to remember the end of the Second World War.

But Lindsey and Dean Thompson and their eight-year-old daughter Kaitlin from Perth went one step further and transformed their garden with homemade bunting, a traditional afternoon tea, and a Skype call with Lindsey’s grandfather to hear his memories of VE Day in 1945.

Mum Lindsey said: “We decorated our front window with a soldier and poppies for passers-by to see, we learned how to dance the Charleston stroll and dressed up in ’40s clothes, and my daughter decorated some bunting and made paper chains.

“After the minute’s silence we had an afternoon tea.

“We also Skyped my grandad, Jim Warren, who was 11-years-old on VE Day and is in the British Legion.

“He got dressed up with his medals and Kaitlin was able to learn about what he did during the war and on that day.

Lindsey continued: “I think I wanted to do this because of my grandad.

“Because he is in the British Legion he would normally have gone to a big ceremony and we had been due to go and see him over Easter and we didn’t get to go.

“I have been feeling a bit disconnected to him because he was a big part of my life as a kid.”

Lindsey also works as a PE teacher at Oakbank Primary School and set the pupils the task of learning the Charleston dance at home so they could mark VE Day themselves.

Lindsey is shielding and has not been able to leave her house since lockdown started, so she said she was pleased to be able to celebrate the day properly.

She continued: “I have not been out at all, so it was nice to do this sort of thing to make the time not so tedious.

“I can’t go out on walks just now and I have a lot of time on my hands.

“We wanted to make a big thing out of VE Day for Kaitlin and make it real for her and show her it is not just something to read about in a book.

“I also want her to have a good experience in lockdown and, rather than thinking of this as a time when we were all stuck inside, she will have good memories of this very strange situation.”