Tayside families record music video for World Down Syndrome Day

Families from across Tayside have come together to record an uplifting music video for World Down Syndrome Day.

The footage, filmed at Monikie Country Park, features members of the Dundee-based Sing It Sign It Makaton Choir narrating the lyrics of the song You Will Be Found.

Makaton is a streamlined form of sign language designed to help people communicate. It is used in conjunction with the spoken word as youngsters including those with Down syndrome develop their speech.

The video was unveiled today on World Down Syndrome Day, which this year has the theme “leave no one behind”.

The video was shot by Kieran O’Rouke and Sandie Jamieson, who also edited the clip.

Mike Carlin, Makaton tutor for NHS Tayside and choirmaster for the Sing It Sign It group, said it was a natural fit for them to get involved.

“It’s about raising awareness and showing that people with Down syndrome are valued,” he said. “Everyone seemed to really enjoy taking part.”

The Sing It Sign It choir was launched last May by Mike, who added: “The group is a good way for people to meet others. People don’t need to be able to sing – it’s welcomed, but the Makaton is more important.”