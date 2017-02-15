Tayside entrepreneurs are being urged to get “pitch perfect” at a special workshop this month.

Business support group Elevator will be providing tips and guidance on applying for £150,000 of funding at Dundee University’s Dalhousie Building on Wednesday February 22 between 9.45am and noon.

The free event is part of Dundee Enterprise Week, where Elevator will be assisting with applications for the Scottish EDGE Fund, which offers businesses the chance to pitch for up to £150,000 out of a £1.3 million prize fund.

Meanwhile, a Meet The Buyer event will take place at the Best Western Invercarse Hotel on February 21.

Nikki Mearns, operations manager of Business Gateway Dundee, said: “Dundee Business Week provides local entrepreneurs with a unique way to listen to industry experts, build long-lasting business relationships, and gain knowledge that will help their company stay ahead of the competition.

“Our region has a vibrant business community and we hope that business owners will take the opportunity to attend events that have been designed specifically to help them thrive regardless of size, sector or markets.”