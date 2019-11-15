Friday, November 15th 2019 Show Links
Tayside emergency services out in force as city street cordoned off for almost two hours

by James Masson
November 15, 2019, 8:41 am Updated: November 15, 2019, 9:33 am
Police blocked off the street from around 8pm until 9.40pm.
Part of a street in Perth city centre was blocked off for an hour and a half last night as emergency services dealt with an incident.

The drama began around 8pm and ended around 9.40pm.

Police and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service officers at the scene.

Kinnoull Street was blocked off from its junction with Murray Street to its junction with Union Street with the emergency services activity centred round a block of flats near to the La Serie A restaurant.

Kinnoull Street blocked off at the junction with Murray Street.

An onlooker said: “There were a load of police there together with the fire people and an ambulance.

“There were four police vehicles, a fire appliance with a hydraulic platform and there was also a fire officer’s car. Entrance to properties was restricted.”

Police cordoned off the area.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Perth were called to reports of a disturbance in the Kinnoull Street area of Perth around 8.30pm on Thursday November 14.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court today, Friday November 15.”

