Tayside emergency services out in force as city street cordoned off for almost two hours

Part of a street in Perth city centre was blocked off for an hour and a half last night as emergency services dealt with an incident.

The drama began around 8pm and ended around 9.40pm.

© Stuaart Cowper

Kinnoull Street was blocked off from its junction with Murray Street to its junction with Union Street with the emergency services activity centred round a block of flats near to the La Serie A restaurant.

An onlooker said: “There were a load of police there together with the fire people and an ambulance.

“There were four police vehicles, a fire appliance with a hydraulic platform and there was also a fire officer’s car. Entrance to properties was restricted.”

© Supplied

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers in Perth were called to reports of a disturbance in the Kinnoull Street area of Perth around 8.30pm on Thursday November 14.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested and is due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court today, Friday November 15.”

