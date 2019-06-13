Tayside Dynamos aim for European glory at tournament in Switzerland

A disabled sports team from Dundee will fly the flag for Scotland during a European tournament in Switzerland.

Tayside Dynamos Powerchair Football Club are set to become the first Scottish side to play in a European competition when they take on teams from across the continent at the Geneva Cup.

As they prepare to fly out for the tournament in August, club bosses have made an appeal for more funding.

Club secretary Ryan Galloway said: “This is a major achievement for us and we are very proud of the team.

“This will be a major undertaking, by the time we fly the team and all their power wheelchairs across to Geneva for the event.

“To enable us to continue to provide access to sport for powerchair users we need help with funding.

“We’d love to hear from anyone who can help or from anyone who would like to give it a try.”

Powerchair football is played on a basketball sized court between two teams of four.

A match consists of two 15-minute periods.

Ryan said that the club formed in 2013 and has gone from strength to strength.

He said: “We are based in Dundee and Angus and our eight team members come from throughout the area.

“We provide access to powerchair football for all powerchair users regardless of age, gender or ability.

“Powerchair football is an exciting, dynamic and challenging team sport and can be played for fun at club level, national competition and also International level.

“Our members have a range of disabilities including muscular dystrophy and cerebral palsy.”

Ryan said the current team is made up of members from age 13 to 30 and has both male and female members.

The team currently trains at Forfar Community Campus on Wednesdays and Fintry Primary School on Saturdays.

For more information visit taysidedynamos.org.