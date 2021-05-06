An NHS Tayside doctor who admitted to pulling sickies to work in private clinics has been suspended.

Dr Simon Thomas, a Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgeon at NHS Tayside, admitted to undertaking clinics at two BMI private hospitals while working for the NHS, where he could earn between £82,000 and £110,000 a year.

He had also been placed under practicing restrictions by NHS Tayside after a local adverse event review however he still continued to perform surgeries.