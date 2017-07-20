A senior Tayside doctor has been accused of being “misleading and dishonest” amid allegations patient appointments were deleted.

Dr Andrew Thomson, who is currently a salaried GP at Brechin Health Centre and locum GP, is accused of deleting appointment slots despite being available to see patients.

He is further accused of making appointments for patients when it was not required in order to misrepresent his availability, inputting information into the system that wasn’t true.

The GP, who was employed at the Academy Medical Centre in Forfar at the time, is set to go before a Medical Practitioners Tribunal Hearing to answer the allegations.

Dr Thomson also serves on the Tayside Local Medical Committee (LMC), where he has been joint medical secretary since April 2011.

The Tayside LMC is the representative body for all general medical practitioners within the Tayside Health Board area. It is made up of elected representatives from the three divisions, which are Angus, Dundee and Perth and Kinross.

A statement on the upcoming hearing said that the alleged actions had taken place over a five-year period.

It said: “The tribunal will inquire into the allegation that, between September 1 2009 and December 31 2014, Dr Thomson deleted appointment slots from the BMJ Front Desk system used by Academy Medical Centre when he knew he was available to see patients during those appointment slots.

“It is also alleged that, on various dates, Dr Thomson created appointments or phone consultations on the system, for a number of patients, which were not required and he knew were not required. It is alleged he did this, on occasion, in order to misrepresent his availability for appointments and he subsequently edited records with information which was untrue.

“It is alleged that Dr Thomson’s actions were misleading and dishonest. The above reflects the allegation as it stands at the start of the hearing.

“The allegation may be amended as the hearing proceeds and when findings of fact are made by the tribunal.”

Today, Dr Andrew Cowie, of Hawkhill Medical Centre, who serves on the committee as vice-chairman, alongside Dr Thomson, backed his colleague.

He said: “What I can say is that myself and the rest of the LMC are supporting him fully. It is extremely important to have these things checked out in the interest of openness.

However, it would be inappropriate to comment further due to the proceeding being open.”

The tribunal takes place on August 14-25 in Manchester.

Dr Thomson declined to comment. Staff at the Academy Medical Centre could not be reached for comment.

An NHS Tayside spokeswoman said: “We do not comment on matters relating to individual members of staff.”