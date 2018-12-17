Tayside DJ pays tribute to tragic friend Scott by releasing song they worked on

A music producer has paid a poignant tribute to a friend by releasing a track they worked on before his death three years ago.

Popular Tayside DJ Scott Williams was killed when the Ford Focus he was driving hit a wall on the Arbroath to Lunan Bay road in August 2015.

He had performed at Fat Sam’s and the Reading Rooms among other venues throughout the UK.

His friend Lewis Salvona, from Arbroath, said they had been working on the track, called Hypnotized, for several months before Scott’s death.

The house song features Carnoustie singer Priya Ferguson who worked on the vocals at Stage 2000 in Dundee.

Lewis said he had made repeated attempts to finish the track in the months after Scott’s death.

He said: “Everyone was so shocked by Scott’s passing.

“I had seen him only the day before and I had been scheduled to work with him that night.

“We had been working on Hypnotized for a few months.”

Scott had previously worked at a jeweller in Dundee before pursuing a career as a full-time DJ.

Lewis said: “Scott knew someone at Stage 2000 so we had been working on the track there.

“The song features a sample of an old house song called Sweet Harmony.”

The 26-year-old added: “I had attempted to go back to finish the track in the months after Scott passed away.

“It was hard as the song reminded me of him. I went back to it earlier this year and it was a case of time healing. It felt like it was the right time to get the song out.

“I spoke to Scott’s sister and the family were happy for me to release it.

“The song is online now and I’ve already had a lot of positive feedback.”

To hear the track, visit soundcloud.com/salvonamusic/hypnotized.