Tayside derby stalemate at McDiarmid Park as Dundee United and St Johnstone draw a blank

St Johnstone and Dundee United could not be separated as the Tayside derby finished in a draw for the second time this season.

Saints looked the more likely team to score throughout, but United’s organisation – and another strong showing from keeper Benjamin Siegrist – ensured their chances all went abegging

United started brighter, with a three-pronged striking line-up of Lawrence Shankland, Marc McNulty and Nicky Clark causing St Johnstone problems.

McNulty (twice) and Shankland both fired long range efforts over the bar from distance as the Perth side struggled to prevent them operating in the gaps between defence and midfield.

However, Saints’ wide players, pegged back early on, were soon getting higher up the pitch, with United forced backwards.

Callum Davidson’s men racked up a number of solid chances before the break – the best of them coming when Jason Kerr headed just wide from a Craig Conway corner.

However, despite their attacking dominance, Saints couldn’t find a way past Benjamin Siegrist in the United goal.

St Johnstone pushed forward again in the second half, with the lively David Wotherspoon firing wide from the edge of the box after cutting inside from the right flank, then shooting over from similar distance on the hour mark.

Wotherspoon found himself with another sight of goal with 20 minutes to go after latching onto a break of the ball, but a desperate lunge by Mark Connolly and a terrific save by Siegrist combined to deny Saints the lead.

United worked hard from front to back while Saints dominated the ball.

And on 90 minutes their graft paid off when Siegrist denied Murray Davidson’s powerful header to secure the Tangerines a point.