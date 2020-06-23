Tayside dental surgeries begin to reopen after Covid-19 lockdown – but for emergencies only

Following the easing of lockdown in Scotland, dentists have started to open their practices across Tayside, however, treatment is restricted to emergencies only.

Throughout lockdown, emergency dental treatment has been available in the Urgent Dental Care Centres (UDCC) set up in Dundee, Perth and Arbroath. This has been provided by independent practitioners, public dental service and dental hospital staff.

Following the reopening of NHS dentists this week, people are reminded that the range of treatment available is unchanged.

The only change is that patients can now have emergency dentistry dealt with by their own dentist in their usual surgery instead of having to go to one of the UDCCs.

Dr Morag Curnow, Director of Dentistry with NHS Tayside said, “It is really important that people understand that routine care, such as check ups, hygiene appointments and fillings are not allowed at this stage.

“When the next stage of easing is announced, some routine care will be available and your dentist will contact you to arrange this. In the meantime, only emergencies can be seen and only with an appointment. To access emergency care, please phone your dentist during normal working hours.”