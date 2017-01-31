Tayside crews help save two walkers in the Cairngorms

The mountain rescue team from Tayside was among those who helped save two walkers in the Cairngorms overnight.

The two men have been found “safe and well” after an overnight search.

The Tayside team was joined by teams from Braemar and Aberdeen and a Coastguard helicopter in the search.

The men were reported missing on Monday evening when they failed to return from a walk near Broad Cairn mountain.

They were found at about 4.30am today and walked to safety in what was described as “challenging” weather conditions.

Braemar Mountain Rescue Team praised an “incredible team effort” in finding the missing pair and warned people heading out on the mountains to be fully prepared.

A post on the team’s Facebook page said: “Team members just getting back in after an overnight call in the Broad Cairn area looking for two missing hillwalkers, both of whom were traced safe and well in the wee hours. Weather conditions for the search were challenging.

“Thanks to Tayside and Aberdeen MRTs as well as Coastguard Rescue 951.

“Small reminder if heading out into the mountains, please be prepared and have the relevant skill base.”