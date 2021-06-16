NHS Tayside have added a vaccination bus to the list of clinics for those over 40 still waiting for their first Covid vaccine and those getting their second this week.

The health board is also now asking for anyone who had their first dose of the AstraZeneca over eight weeks ago to come forward for their second vaccination.

For those who have waited 12 weeks or longer for their second dose of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca, the clinics and times remain the same as before.

Where are the clinics?

The drop-in clinics available for those have waited 12 weeks or longer for their second dose of the Pfizer or AstraZeneca are at the following locations and times:

Caird Hall, Dundee, June 14 to June 20 from 10am until 6pm

Dewars Centre, Perth, June 14 to June 20 from 2pm until 6pm

Blairgowrie Town Hall, June 16 to June 20 from 10am until 6pm

Reid Hall, Forfar, June 17 to June 20 from 2pm until 6pm

Arbroath Community Centre, June 17 to June 20 from 2pm until 6pm

Montrose Town Hall, June 17 to June 20 from 2pm until 6pm

Mobile vaccination bus

NHS Tayside is also calling for anyone over 40 who has not had their first dose to come forward to receive an AstraZeneca vaccine.

This can also be offered to people of any age who are waiting on their second dose of AstraZeneca, having received their first dose eight weeks ago or longer.

Drop-ins for these people remain as above, with the exception of Blairgowrie Town Hall. Additional drop-in clinics for these groups have also been set up at the vaccination bus.

The vaccine bus is for the AstraZeneca vaccine only and will be running during the following times:

Dens Park Ticket Office Car Park, Dundee on Wednesday June 16 from 10am until 6pm

Stack Leisure Park, beside former cinema, Dundee on Thursday June 17 from 10am until 6pm

Dr Emma Fletcher, director of public health, previously stressed the importance of receiving both doses of the vaccine.

She said: “We strongly recommend that everyone gets the vaccine, particularly as we have seen a sharp increase in the number of cases in Tayside.

“It is also very important for people to get both doses of the vaccine for maximum protection.

“Please wear a face mask, keep two metres from others and meet outdoors where possible. This virus has not gone away so we need to continue to be cautious.”

The scheduled clinics for those aged 30 to 39 will continue, with the health board asking for those with booked appointments to ensure they attend or reschedule if necessary.