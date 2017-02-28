Tayside couple plan trip to Perth after £50k lottery win

A Tayside couple are celebrating after scooping £50k on the People’s Postcode Lottery.

Richard Anderson of Perth’s Glasgow Road plays two tickets and won a monthly prize of £25,000 per ticket,

When presented with his cheque the 53-year-old lorry driver said: “I’m in shock. I’ve never won anything before.”

Along with partner Marie, Richard plans on using the cash to visit his sister and brother in Perth, Australia.

He added: “This money will make it so much easier for us to visit Perth, Australia,” he said. “We’d like to arrange a trip for next year. I need to get on Skype to let them know.”

A project near Perth that has received support from players is RSPB Scotland which was awarded £19,896 last year for the Celebrating Nature with Schools community engagement programme designed to enthuse young people with the exciting story of the white-tailed sea eagle.

There was one other winner in the postcode who won £25,000 and the keys to a new BMW. The winner was unavailable to be presented with their prize.