Tayside couple jailed for targeting NHS nurse during five-day crime spree

A thieving couple who stole cars, jewellery and electrical devices during a five-day crime spree across Tayside have been jailed.

An NHS nurse and elderly couple were among those targeted by serial crooks Natalie Hawes and Guy Weston, between February 23 and 28 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court was told how Weston, 38, led police on a chase in a stolen Vauxhall Corsa across the Kingsway, before dumping the car in Errol.