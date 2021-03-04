Tayside coronavirus vaccinations reach 41% of population as roll-out steps up pace

Almost 150,000 people have now been given a coronavirus vaccination in Tayside as the roll-out picks up pace.

People aged 16-64 with underlying health conditions and adult unpaid carers are currently being invited for an appointment.

The number vaccinated (146,300) equates to 41% of Tayside’s eligible population.

The latest group is one of the largest and most complex on the priority list, say health bosses, and it may take several weeks to complete invitations.

More than 33,000 people in this group have already had a vaccination and NHS Tayside say everyone who fits the criteria will get an invite.

‘Massive achievement’

Dr Daniel Chandler, associate director of Public Health with NHS Tayside, said he is delighted by the latest milestones.

He said: “To have reached so many people in only four months is a massive achievement and is down to the hard work and dedication of so many people from across NHS Tayside, the health and social care partnerships, our GPs and council partners.

“In NHS Tayside, we have developed a blended model of vaccination in GP surgeries, care homes, hospitals, community vaccination centres and patients’ own homes, which allows us to adapt and flex depending on the current stage of the programme.”

He added: “It may take another couple of weeks to get through the whole of group 6 so please be patient and do not worry if you have not yet been contacted or if you hear of others being contacted before you.

“People in this group can be as young as 16 and many will have underlying conditions which may not be obvious to others.”

Next stage

Second doses are also being given to patient-facing health and social care workers, care home staff and residents, with more than 5,300 receiving both doses of the vaccine.

It means, in total, 152,000 jabs have been delivered.

The next stage of the programme will see those aged 60-64 invited to attend community vaccination centres.

Invites for this group will begin later this month when vaccinations are expected to significantly increase following a temporary dip in supplies nationally.

To allow preparations for this next group, the community vaccination centres will be temporarily stepped down this weekend (March 6-7) before activity is ramped up again from next week.

All subsequent priority groups will be invited for their vaccination at a community centre, as GPs finish priority group 6 then move into delivering second doses.

Who is eligible in the current group?

People who have conditions which are included in the JCVI list such as diabetes, dementia, severe asthma or COPD, certain cancers, or liver or kidney disease. It also includes those who have had an organ transplant, a stroke, have a learning disability, a BMI of more than 40, or are severely mentally ill.

Adults who provide unpaid face-to-face care for someone else due to a disability, ill-health, frailty or addiction issues.

How will they be invited?

In Tayside, most people who are eligible in these groups will be called directly by their GP practice or the NHS Tayside booking teams to offer an appointment.

Most people will be called from a local NHS Tayside phone number. However, occasionally it may show up as a private or mobile phone number.

Anyone who identifies as a carer but does not receive carers benefits, or who is not registered as a carer with their GP practice, will be invited to register at a later date using a national system after which you will receive details of your appointment by letter.