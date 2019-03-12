Tuesday, March 12th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local / Angus

Tayside cops want to speak to drivers of white and silver cars after Montrose assault

by Stephen Eighteen
March 12, 2019, 9:06 am
Post Thumbnail
Send us a story

Tayside officers are currently investigating an assault which occurred on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 9pm on Sunday in Glenlethnot Place, Montrose.

Police are particularly interested in speaking with the drivers of a small white coloured saloon car, possibly a Vauxhall Corsa and a small silver coloured saloon car which were in the area at the time. Both drivers provided assistance to the male who had been assaulted.

A police statement said: “The drivers, along with any other person who witnessed the incident or have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3917 of the 11th March 2019.”

More from the Evening Telegraph

Breaking

    Cancel