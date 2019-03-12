Tayside cops want to speak to drivers of white and silver cars after Montrose assault

Tayside officers are currently investigating an assault which occurred on Sunday.

The incident occurred at around 9pm on Sunday in Glenlethnot Place, Montrose.

Police are particularly interested in speaking with the drivers of a small white coloured saloon car, possibly a Vauxhall Corsa and a small silver coloured saloon car which were in the area at the time. Both drivers provided assistance to the male who had been assaulted.

A police statement said: “The drivers, along with any other person who witnessed the incident or have information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact Police Scotland via 101 quoting incident number 3917 of the 11th March 2019.”