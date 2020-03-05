Tayside Contracts makes preparations for Coronavirus outbreak as outgoing boss reflects on similarities to e-coli scare of 1990s

Preparations are being made locally for the worst-case scenario should there be a widespread outbreak of coronavirus.

So far there has been one case in Tayside, which was the first in Scotland, with another two confirmed in Grampian and Ayrshire yesterday.

And while experts are urging people not to panic, behind the scenes a number of different organisations are ensuring they are well-prepared for any eventuality, including Tayside Contracts which will be called into deep clean schools and council buildings if there is a mass outbreak.

Iain Waddell, the outgoing managing director of Tayside Contracts, is in charge of combating the outbreak and has insisted all plans are in place to ensure residents in Dundee, Perth and Angus are protected.

He said: “We are currently preparing for a potential coronavirus outbreak in Dundee.

“If that happens and schools have to be shut Tayside Contracts will be the ones to go in and do the deep cleaning.

“We are ready for that to happen. Staff are being trained and hazard suits are at the ready.

“Hopefully it won’t happen but we have to stick with the mantra – prepare for the worst and hope for the best.”

Mr Waddell remembers only too well the similar scare during the e-coli outbreak of the early 1990s.

In 1996, an outbreak caused by meat in a butchers in Wishaw sparked fear and alarm across the country.

A total of 17 people died as a direct result of the infection, with another four associated deaths.

Mr Waddell said: “There was mass panic and we had to carry out tests on raw meat. However, what people didn’t realise is that all raw meat contains e coli and that it is the cooking process that kills it.

“We had to try to reassure people and advise them on cooking temperatures and conditions to kill the e coli.”

City hotel bosses have also insisted they have no major concerns as yet but were offering staff and visitors guidance on a daily basis.

Dale Simpson, general manager of Dundee’s Malmaison Hotel, said: “As yet there have been no obvious cancellations of bookings but it is still early days and we are monitoring the situation very closely.

“We are working with agencies who book incoming guests for us and working with them in terms of any precautions that are required.”

He added: “We are also monitoring where guests have travelled from when they stay with us and are ensuring that all guests are aware of the guidelines in place to keep everyone safe.

“We have also advised staff that if they have any health concerns not to travel to work and to self-isolate. It’s still early days but we are on top of the situation.”

A spokesman for Apex City Quay Hotel & Spa said: “We are aware of the confirmed case within Tayside and we continue to follow official guidance from Health Protection Scotland as well as carrying out our usual rigorous hygiene procedures on a regular basis.

“We continue to welcome guests – it’s very much business as usual.”

As yet there appear to have been no cancellations following the confirmed Tayside case.