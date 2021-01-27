Tayside Contracts defends moving catering staff between schools

Tayside Contracts has been criticised for moving some of its catering staff between schools during lockdown.

Although most children are currently at home under level 4 restrictions, vulnerable children and children of key workers are still able to attend school as normal.

Many members of school catering staff have been put on furlough because there are less children in school needing meals, however staff still working are sometimes moved to other schools.

One concerned resident told the Tele this was causing Covid-19 to spread “like wild fire” and claimed “Tayside Contracts is getting away with murder”.

They added: “[Tayside Contracts is] putting fear into people they will lose their jobs if they don’t do it.”

Moving staff ‘occasionally necessary’

A spokeswoman for Tayside Contracts said moving staff was “occasionally necessary” to make sure essential services were still carried out.

They said: “Tayside Contracts is required to deliver essential school and community meals services during the current lockdown.

“With very few exceptions catering employees who do attend work will be based in their normal workplace.

“However, in order to strike a balance between ensuring delivery of these essential services whilst minimising the number of employees attending work, it is occasionally necessary to move some employees to another school.

“In doing so, Tayside Contracts complies fully with the advice of Public Health Scotland and with our own robust risk assessments and safe systems of work.

“Our commitment to our employees who are required to attend work is that they will only do so in a Covid-secure environment and their health and safety will never be placed in jeopardy.

“Should any employee feel anxious about attending work, there have been numerous training sessions where employees have been actively encouraged to share their concerns with their line manager, HR or, if they are members of a trade union, with their trade union representative.

“There are no circumstances where Tayside Contracts would ever take exception to any employees sharing their concerns about attending work during these difficult times for us all.

“Our frontline employees have been truly magnificent throughout this pandemic and Tayside Contracts will always do our utmost to support them.”