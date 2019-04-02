Tayside Contracts boss seriously injured colleague after running him down with car in Dundee

A senior manager with Tayside Contracts seriously injured a colleague after running him down with his car.

Fraser Hetherington had to undergo surgery on his leg after being hit by 66-year-old Robert Ritchie last December.

The incident occurred while in the Tayside Contracts car park on Soutar Street.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard Ritchie was making a wider turn into the narrow car park at about 7.45am on the day in question.

Mr Hetherington was walking toward the car park entrance and into the central line.

But Ritchie collided with him as he went to make the turn.

Depute fiscal Laura Bruce said: “The accused was turning into the junction and did not see him and collided with him on the front offside of his vehicle, knocking him to the ground.

“He stopped his vehicle immediately and left the car and contacted the emergency services.

“Mr Hetherington was taken to accident and emergency at Ninewells Hospital.”

The injuries he suffered included minor facial injuries, a fracture on his left wrist and a fracture to his left femur.

Surgery was performed and he was kept in hospital to be rehabilitated.

Ritchie, of Kinross, pleaded guilty to driving carelessly and colliding with Mr Hetherington, causing him serious injury, on December 13.

Solicitor advocate Kris Gilmartin said Ritchie, a transport manager for the firm, explained there was no suggestion of his client driving at excessive speed and that the incident was something that “will live with him for some time”.

He added that Mr Hetherington was in Ritchie’s blind spot and he only saw him when contact was made.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown fined Ritchie £200 and placed three penalty points on his licence.