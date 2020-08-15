Tayside choir attracts international attention during lockdown

A Tayside choir has attracted singers from as far afield as Canada and the Netherlands after moving their meet-ups online.

The Virtual Voices choir was created in June after singing groups were left unable to meet in person because of the coronavirus lockdown, and was made up of members from Horsecross Voices, Leven Voices and Carse Voices.

However the group, which now meets weekly to sign over Zoom, has now built up a global following.

Emma Neck, creative learning coordinator of music for Horsecross Arts, said: “We’ve had such an amazing response from people all over Scotland joining Virtual Voices, and we even have some international participants.

“Setting up an online singing group seemed like a strange concept, as you are taking away the fundamental basis of what a choir is – singing together.

“We asked the participants to take a leap of faith with us, and we’ve been pleasantly surprised by the reaction and overwhelmed by the positive feedback.

“Nothing beats the power of singing in a group, but this new virtual platform offers lots of positive alternatives and still gives the sense of singing together, plus it’s great to anyone who lacks the confidence to join a traditional choir.

“Of course, the beauty of the online version is that the sky’s the limit in terms of numbers so we can’t wait to start up again in August.”

The next block of sessions runs from Tuesday, August 18 until Tuesday, October 6 and costs £24 for the full eight weeks or £3.50 for an individual session, and people can sign up at www.horsecross.co.uk