Tayside children to learn about the world of work from home during coronavirus lockdown

This week children across Tayside will be taking part in a very different Take Your Child to Work Day.

Due to the coronavirus outbreak, tomorrow’s annual event will now involve children learning more about the world of work from the comfort of their own homes.

And this year, it is only those who are working from home who are able to take part, as key workers are not able to bring their children into their workplace.

Hilary Roberts, manager of Developing the Young Workforce Dundee and Angus, said: “We thought this year we would make it a ‘home edition’ because folk can’t take their children to work with them.

“This day will highlight how people are managing to work from home while still highlighting the careers that are available to young people in the area.

“There are many people who don’t really know what mum and dad do for a living, and this is an ideal opportunity for them to show that to them.

“It is also a fun thing to do for parents who are home schooling their children.

“Hopefully this will inspire our young people to think about what they could go on to do after they leave school as many might be exposed to something they had never thought of before and go and read up on it afterwards.

“They could also use the day to speak to other family members online to learn about even more different career paths.”

Those who take part in Take Your Child to Work Day will be able to upload pictures of themselves learning about their family’s careers and upload them to Developing the Young Workforce’s website and social media accounts.

Afterwards they will also be able to download a personalised certificate from the Dundee and Angus branch’s website to mark their achievement.

Hilary added she hopes as many people as possible will be able to take part in this very different year: “We have sent out details to all the schools in the area and we are encouraging classes to do something to think about their future.

“We have also heard from quite a few businesses who are taking part as well and are keen to highlight their career options.”