Tayside charity sends supplies to refugees on Greek island of Lesbos

A containter of vital items from Tayside has arrived on the Greek island of Lesbos to aid refugees fleeing from war torn conflicts.

Dundee The Caring City/Dundee Refugee Support and the City of Discovery’s Gate Christian fellowship are among the groups who have rallied to the cause started by Suzanne Milne from Scone.

Suzanne spent time at the Moria camp in Lesbos this year and was heartbroken to see the plight of those who arrived with just the clothes they were wearing.

She is in regular touch with the camp and raised more than £4,500 to get the container full of vital items such as clothes over to the island. Her exploits included a sponsored head shave.

Suzanne said: “Dozens of firms and individuals in Tayside donated items and the Caring City/Refugee Support loading bay was used to take everything from Fair City Removals vans into the container.

“It was then taken to the docks at Dundee from where it was transported to Grangemouth and shipped out to Piraeus in Greece. From there it made the trip to Lesbos.

“The container was gratefully received. The Gate Church carbon group and Dundee-based Make That a Take records were among the many who donated clothes with Dundee University Against Poverty also getting involved.

“Firms and individuals in other parts of Tayside were also brilliant in coming forward with donations.

“For instance, Fair City Removals not only transported the goods to the loading bay in Dundee, but they also donated £100 and four of their staff donated a day’s wages.

“About 13,000 refugees are in Lesbos with 16 boatloads arriving in one day last week.”

Suzanne is now hoping to send out another container full of goods to Lesbos. She can be contacted through her Facebook page.