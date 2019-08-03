Tayside charity seeking seafaring volunteers

Seafaring fans who fancy a career on the water are being urged to sign up with the Taymara charity.

The Dundee-based Tay Maritime Action group runs regular boat trips on the Missel Thrush for a variety of events ranging from weddings and educational trips to taking sick children and people with special needs for fun days out.

Now Taymara is looking for volunteers to help out and development officer David Kett told how a lot of previous helpers have gone on to carve out careers at sea.

He said: “We’ve had a few people qualify for successful careers in the Merchant Navy in the past so it’s a good start.

“We always welcome volunteers, particularly those who can bring skills such as boat handling, deck work, electrical or mechanical engineering, joinery and painting to Taymara.

“Otherwise they will be trained in the correct way, including seamanship, with courses available through our Royal Yachting Association school up to Powerboat 2, which enables them to take command of a vessel up to 24 metres long.”

Mr Kett added: “Our main projects for children (5-18) with chronic illnesses continue and we’re always on the lookout for those who’d enjoy a series of therapeutic trips.”