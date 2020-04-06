Tayside charities raise domestic abuse fears during coronavirus lockdown

Charities fear the lockdown could lead to escalating violence against women in the home.

Heather Williams, of the Women’s Rape and Sexual Crisis Centre in Dundee said they were currently preparing to deal with an increase in cases of domestic abuse.

Heather said: “Our fear is that violence against women in the home will undoubtedly increase as this situation continues.

“People are going to be stuck in the house and the potential is there for domestic abuse and violence to escalate.”

Heather said she welcomed extra funding from the Scottish Government to help tackle the problem.

Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf announced last week that grants have been made to Scottish Women’s Aid and Rape Crisis Scotland to ensure that access to these key support services is maintained.

© Supplied

Victims will now be able to communicate with these services via online video platforms, text messaging and phone calls.

Heather said: “We have already started using this money to ensure that we can continue with key front line services.

“We are setting up digital and IT ways of making sure that women in danger are able to keep in touch with us.

“We are looking at ways to ensure that we are available and contactable and advice can be given when it is needed.”

“This is a very difficult time for many women who suffer from violence at home.

“They are no longer able to go to work, see their friends, or carry on with any of their normal coping methods.

“It can also be very difficult to access help when children and partners are also in the house all day.

“We want to make sure that she can find a way for those women to reach out for help.”

Jen Stewart, centre manager for Rape and Sexual Abuse Centre Perth and Kinross (Rasac PK), said there will be “undoubtable increased risks” for women in abusive or violent relationships during the coronavirus lockdown.

© DC Thomson

She said: “Rasac PK is thankful to the Scottish Government for responding to the needs we outlined earlier last week and during this very busy time.

“It has given us the ability to ensure we have the additional resources we need to work remotely, safely and confidentially.

“The wider impact of Covid-19 on violence against women is yet to be determined.

“However, we are aware of the undoubted increased risks for women living with violence and abuse at this time, as well as the impact on mental health for survivors who are living in isolation and who have either limited or no contact with others.

“This has been an incredibly busy time for our organisation and our absolute priority is to continue the provision of free, confidential support, information and advocacy services to survivors living in Perth and Kinross.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“We understand how difficult it will be for some survivors not being able to access face-to-face support and so are increasing our use of telephone, email and online video link support methods.”

She continued: “Our helpline and 24-hour answering machine is still available and our business line has been diverted.

“Through Facebook and Twitter, we are posting regular updates to offer some reassurance to survivors and make sure the modifications to our service are known.

“This will be an incredibly challenging time for everyone and we are committed to working with key partners in Perth and Kinross to address the need over the coming months, being as responsive as we can be during this difficult period.

“The additional funding from the Scottish Government will significantly help us to do that through supporting us with the additional costs involved in providing remote services.”

Scottish Women’s Aid will receive £1.35 million over six months, while Rape Crisis Scotland will receive £226,309 for the same period.

The Scottish Government has provided an additional £825,000 to Police Scotland to support the training of officers and frontline staff to respond to and investigate the new domestic abuse offence.

Survivors living in the Perth and Kinross area can contact RASAC PK on support@rasacpk.org.uk or by calling the helpline on 01738 630965.

In these troubled times, when many people are struggling to get out for their paper, we are pledging to help readers by providing a FREE digital edition of the Evening Telegraph for three months. Click below to register ⬇️

Follow below for the key coronavirus updates: