Tayside charities pair up with Aldi to help feed those in need over Christmas period

Local charities across Tayside helped Aldi donate around 3,766 meals to people in need on Christmas Eve.

The supermarket paired up its stores with local charities, community groups and food banks to make the most of unsold fresh and chilled food after stores closed on December 24.

The donation helped six charitable causes across Tayside, including Lochee Community Larder and Dundee West End Community Fridge, at a time when more people are experiencing financial hardship and food insecurity due to Covid-19.

© Mhairi Edwards

Other charities helped in the local area include Stepping Stones Playgroup in Forfar, Brechin Community Pantry, Richmond House in Crieff and CATH.

Around 210 tonnes of food were donated throughout the UK, with more than 500,000 meals donated and over 750 UK causes benefitting from the initiative in total.

This year the initiative will also extend to New Year’s Eve, when Aldi expects to donate a further 200,000 meals to charitable causes across the country.

Luke Peech, managing director of corporate responsibility at Aldi UK, said: “We’re proud to support good causes across Tayside this festive period, helping them to provide fresh and filling meals over the Christmas period.

“The feedback has been overwhelming and we’re really pleased to have extended the initiative, so we can do what we can for those in need within the community in what was an incredibly tough year for so many.”