A care home for the elderly and those with mental health problems has received high marks for its performance from the Care Inspectorate.

Beech Manor Care Home was given a score of “good” for its quality of care and support and its environment, and “very good” for the quality of its staffing and management.

The inspectorate visited in January and noted that both those using the service and its relatives were happy with the care and support provided at the home, which can care for up to 45 individuals.

The inspectorate’s report said: “We found the home settled and calm. Staff were friendly and caring. People’s individual level of independence was encouraged and supported.

“The home has a comfortable and homely atmosphere. Staff had a good awareness of health and safety. There were no obvious slip and trip hazards.”

In addition, staff were praised for their level of understanding and knowledge about service users’ health and care needs.

“People using the service, relatives and staff said there were enough staff on each shift to support people appropriately,” the inspectorate noted. “There was a high level of satisfaction from the staff group about the work they do.”

The complex, run by care group Renaissance Care, was not issued with any recommendations or requirements.

A recommendation issued last July to improve the admissions process for new residents was judged to have been met.

Robert Kilgour, chairman of Renaissance Care, said: “We are delighted that the hard work of our home manager and her excellent staff has been recognised by the Care Inspectorate.”