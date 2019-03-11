Tayside Cancer Support to hold first ever drop-in cafe in Dundee

Tayside Cancer Support is hosting its first ever drop-in cafe on Friday March 22.

The Broughty Ferry-based charity is running the event so those living across Tayside who are affected by cancer can find out more information about the services they offer.

It will also give those affected by the disease the chance to connect with others who are having a similar experience.

The charity offers a range of services including a one-to-one befriending service, which aims to offer a confidential, non-judgmental ear to those going through tough times. The charity also runs a group support session in Forfar and is looking to set up groups in Dundee and Perth.

The group hopes drop-in attendees can provide feedback so it can better serve the local community.

The drop-in runs from 2-3.30pm at the St Aidan’s Centre, Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.