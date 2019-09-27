Tayside Cancer Support celebrating 25 years of service to patients

A charity that supports people affected by cancer is celebrating a major milestone this year.

Tayside Cancer Support is turning 25 and to celebrate the group is hosting a birthday party in November.

The group, run by volunteers, meets at the St Aidan’s Centre in Brook Street, Broughty Ferry.

It has a confidential one-to-one befriending service for anyone affected by the disease, whether it’s the individual, their spouse, child or even a friend.

Volunteer Rosalind Marr said: “Often it’s easier to speak to a stranger. That’s one of our roles. We have a once-a-month drop-in cafe, just for people to come in and chat.”

The charity also offers free treatments including reiki and facials, and also visits Ninewells.

It has about 20 volunteers and two part time paid staff members.

Rosalind said: “We are having what we call a silver celebration. It is going to be a cross between a party and a coffee morning.

“There will be teas, coffees and stalls. We want it to be a celebration of still being up and running 25 years later.”

Rosalind added there would also be face-painting and they were hoping to have some music.

The free event will run from 10am to 1pm, with a cake-cutting ceremony taking place at noon, as well as a raffle and donation buckets.

Rosalind said the charity has made a real difference to the people it has supported over the years.

She added: “We feel that sometimes people just need to speak.

“You are not going to change their diagnosis, but they just feel better after they’ve had a chance to speak.”

The celebrations, which are for everyone to come along to, will be held at the group’s offices on Saturday November 16.