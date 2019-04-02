Tayside breast cancer patients get smaller dose of chemotherapy than others in Scotland

Health chiefs have been forced to apologise to breast cancer patients after a report revealed they were given a smaller dose of chemotherapy than others across Scotland.

The publication of a Healthcare Improvement Scotland (HIS) report highlighted the issue – with NHS Tayside now looking to make changes “with urgency”.

Following an internal review, an NHS Tayside spokesman confirmed the health board’s oncologists took the decision to make changes to the chemotherapy dose given to some breast cancer patients.

The steps were taken in a bid to reduce some of the worst side-effects suffered by patients and began on December 1 2016.

After an expert panel reviewed the HIS report, it stated doctors took the decision in the best interests of patients.

Patients have now been contacted and offered a clinic appointment.

A spokesman for NHS Tayside said: “The report shows that NHS Tayside practice relating to chemotherapy in breast cancer is different to the rest of Scotland.

“HIS made a number of recommendations about ways to improve practice and processes.

“NHS Tayside has accepted all of these and is now developing an action plan to progress these with urgency.”

Acting medical director Professor Peter Stonebridge said: “We understand that the HIS report published today may cause patients some concern and even distress and we are very sorry for that.

“We have taken assurance from the expert panel who said the risk of any negative impact to patients arising from the change in chemotherapy was very small. However, patient safety is always our number one priority and that is why we have taken action to rapidly change our approach to breast cancer chemotherapy, keeping it in line with the rest of Scotland.”