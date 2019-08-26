Tayside breast cancer inquiry says patients ‘must be explicitly informed’ of chemo variations

Independent experts have made 19 recommendations following the revelation that cancer patients in Tayside were given lower doses of treatment than those in the rest of Scotland.

The report by an advisory group on how best to implement changes to breast cancer management at Ninewells Hospital was published today.

Among the short-term aims, the group insists a separate longer life group should be created to ensure the implementation of the report’s recommendations.

It also states that the “Scottish Association of Medical Directors should be used to raise awareness of this report and provide direction and leadership to ensure implementation of the recommendations in this report.”

And in its 17th recommendation, the group insists “patients must be explicitly informed of any variance from generally accepted standard SACT clinical practice, for informed consent to take place. The risks of treatment should also be discussed and this discussion recorded in the patient’s record.”

NHS Tayside Medical Director Professor Peter Stonebridge said: “Following concerns raised about variations in treatment in Tayside earlier this year, I can reassure patients that the same chemotherapy dosage regimes are being offered to patients in Tayside as in the rest of Scotland and all patients are fully informed about the options available to them. ”

The group was appointed in April to advise the Chief Medical Officer on how recommendations made in two earlier reports on breast cancer management in NHS Tayside should be implemented.

A Scottish Government spokeswoman said: “The group considers that the 19 recommendations made in this report will significantly improve cancer care across NHS Scotland by embedding a ‘Once for Scotland’ approach and facilitating the rapid sharing and adoption of best practice across regional cancer networks and their constituent NHS Boards.”