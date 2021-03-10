Tayside brain tumour survivor Victoria gets on board Ellen MacArthur cancer trust to help other young people

A young Tayside cancer survivor will help ensure others access the recovery support they need by joining the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust’s youth board.

Victoria Sanches was first supported by the Trust in 2013 while in recovery from craniopharyngioma, a type of brain tumour.

In 2017, she became a volunteer, leading crews on sailing trips from the Largs base of the organisation founded by record-breaking yachtswoman Dame Ellen MacArthur.

The trust inspires young people aged eight to 24 to believe in a brighter future through and beyond cancer.

When treatment ends, the trust’s work begins, helping them pick up from where they left off before cancer.

Confidence-building

Victoria, now 23, said: “I wouldn’t be the person I am today without the support and confidence the trust has given me.

“I want to be a part of giving young people the long-term support which has changed my life, and can change theirs too.”

Last year, Victoria bravely spoke out to encourage others not to ignore signs of potentially life-threatening trouble as the pandemic took hold.

She was diagnosed with a benign tumour at the age of 11 after doctors missed the developing illness during her childhood.

Following lifesaving surgery, she has been in remission for 10 years and is a Duncan of Jordanstone graduate.

Victoria had suffered from persistent headaches from the age of four but only after five years of symptoms did was the slow-growing tumour uncovered through an MRI scan.

Surgery

She underwent emergency surgery to relieve pressure from the build-up of fluid on her brain and then received radiotherapy.

Her message last year was aimed at highlighting how early diagnosis can avert life-changing development of conditions such as cancer.

Victoria also took part in the Ellen MacArthur Cancer Trust’s Round Britain Your Way event in 2020, raising money by climbing Ben Lomond.

The youth board is a link between those being supported and the charity’s board of trustees, making sure young people are put first when decisions are made.

Chairman of the trust’s youth board, Dan Bishop, said: “I’m delighted that we are welcoming Victoria on to the youth board.

“Her experience with the trust and links with our graduate volunteer community will be an excellent asset to the work we’re doing in supporting the trust achieve its aims in this season.”