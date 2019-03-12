Storm Gareth: Flood warnings in place, Tayside braced for 70mph winds

Tayside could be battered by winds of up to 70mph today as Storm Gareth strikes the UK.

Commuters travelling home from work have been told to expect a “particularly nasty” trip, when the worst of the weather is expected to hit.

It comes as the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (Sepa) issued flood warnings in Perthshire after heavy overnight rainfall.

The flood warnings in force from Crieff to Innerpeffray and Bridge of Earn, and between Carse of Lennoch and Lochlane.

A Sepa statement reads: “River levels on the River Earn are high following overnight rain.

“River levels have been slowly dropping during Tuesday morning but there will likely remain some localised flooding of low lying agricultural areas during the next few hours.”

Met Office forecaster and meteorologist Helen Robertson said: “The centre of the storm has been out to the northwest this morning and it will be heading towards the area during the day.

“There has already been a bit of rain during the morning.

“Winds will strengthen as the storm moves closer.

“The commute home from 5pm onwards could be particularly nasty and windy with strong winds continuing for the rest of the evening and into tomorrow.

“The showers will mostly be rain but will turn to snow over higher ground.” She added: “From mid-afternoon, the area will see winds around 50-60mph but this could be even stronger at 70mph particularly at high-ground coastal areas.

“Overnight we’ll continue to see gusts of around 40-50mph and it looks like an unsettled picture for the rest of the week due to low pressure pushing through.

“The winds, which have originated from Canada and America, will ease down tomorrow before another very unsettled spell of weather on Thursday and Friday, with heavy rain and strong winds developing once again, which will be more widespread than today’s windy weather.”

Storm Gareth is the seventh-named storm of the winter season and has the potential to be the most damaging yet, registering “hurricane force” on the Beaufort scale.

Although temperatures are average for the time of year, it will often feel colder due to the strong winds.

Helen added: “The Tayside region is not covered by any Met Office weather warnings at the moment but this could change throughout the day.”