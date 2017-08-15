Home » News » Tayside boy, 13, hit by car in hit-and-run

Tayside boy, 13, hit by car in hit-and-run

By Scott Lorimer,

A young Tayside teenager was taken to hospital after a hit-and-run.

The incident happened in Viewlands Terrace just before 10 am today.

A 13-year-old boy was hit by a small silver-coloured car which drove off without stopping after the collision.

He was taken to Perth Royal Infirmary and is thought to have only suffered minor injuries as a result of the incident, near the junction with Braeside Gardens.

The scene lies close to Perth Academy. The rector of the school declined to comment.

A spokesman for Police Scotland added: “If anyone has any information which could help police inquiries, please call 101 and quote incident number 837 of August 15, or speak to any police officer.”

 

