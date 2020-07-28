Tayside becomes first region in the world to eliminate hepatitis C

A Dundee drug charity is rejoicing as Tayside becomes the first region in the world to effectively eliminate hepatitis C (HCV).

Dave Barrie of We are With You, formerly Addaction, said NHS Tayside’s announcement yesterday was “great news and something to celebrate”.

“A lot of hard ground work has gone into achieving this and to get where we are,” he said.

“Tayside are world leaders in this field and it’s thanks to the work carried out here that we have now got this result.

“Hep C is a chronic liver disease than can ultimately result in death, so this is very important and welcome news.”

NHS Tayside revealed it met the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) 2030 target for reducing the prevalence of the virus 11 years early.

In late 2019, the health board had diagnosed 90% of patients and treated 80% of eligible infected cases.

HCV is a blood-borne virus which affects the liver and can lead to cirrhosis, liver failure or liver cancer.

Around 90% of HCV infections occur in people who inject drugs, or have previously done so, through sharing needles.

Standard treatments have focused on those who are no longer using drugs or are accessing help services in order to limit the damage done by the virus to their bodies.

The NHS Tayside project, developed in collaboration with the University of Dundee, targets people who inject drugs without waiting until they go on to recovery programmes or stop using drugs.

© NHS Tayside

This prevents them passing the virus on to others and helps stop the spread of HCV among the population.

Lorna Birse-Stewart, chairwoman of Tayside NHS Board, said: “I am delighted to announce on World Hepatitis Day that NHS Tayside has now also achieved the Scottish Government’s 2024 target of a 90% reduction in prevalence of hepatitis C, making it the first region in the world to effectively eliminate the virus.

“It is testament to the work of the teams involved and, as a board, we are very proud of them.”

Consultant hepatologist and gastroenterologist, Professor John Dillon, said: “Hepatitis C is a life threatening disease which consumes a significant amount of resource in the NHS.

“Previous thinking had been that a community of people who inject drugs and their lives are too chaotic to allow for the sort of sustained treatment that hepatitis C needs to achieve a cure.

“However, our view was that with the right approach, supported with appropriate resources, we could tackle what is a very significant problem and reduce the rates of hepatitis C infection.

“The programme started with a single project in a Dundee needle exchange before expanding to multiple research projects and redesign of services to achieve the milestone we have now reached, which justifies the brave decision to support this approach.”

Since testing began, NHS Tayside has diagnosed 1970 people, who are still alive and living in Tayside, and treated in excess of 1800 people – more than 90% of the estimated prevalence of HCV – meeting both the WHO and Scottish Government targets ahead of schedule.

NHS Tayside chief executive, Grant Archibald, said: “This project is a fantastic example of what can be achieved through our partnership with Dundee University.

“It has helped Tayside to be first in the world to eliminate this infection and develop this pioneering approach to treating people with hepatitis C.

Public Health Minister Joe FitzPatrick said: “NHS Tayside should be congratulated and recognised for this achievement.

“NHS Tayside has led the way in developing innovative approaches to tackling hepatitis C, and I commend the hard work and commitment of all involved – it demonstrates the benefits of good leadership and collaborative working, and it will improve the lives of all those affected.”

Dave Barrie added that anyone who fears they may have the disease should “come forward and get tested as quickly as possible so that treatment can begin.”