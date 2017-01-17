Baking enthusiasts in Tayside have been urged to rise to the occasion and apply to the Great British Bake Off.

Representatives from Love Productions — which will create the megahit show for Channel 4 — walked into Gather in Carnoustie in recent days looking for interested applicants.

Bethany Bowles, owner of Gather, said: “Apparently, they’re visiting towns and villages across the country — but they’ve never come in here before.

“It was a complete surprise — you don’t get people from the Great British Bake Off in all the time, obviously. It was really nice, anyway.”

The Bake Off reps approached her greengrocers, with Bethany saying she passed on the names and details of several local businesses.

She added: “I also posted something on Facebook and it seems to have gone a little crazy.

“There’s been so much interest already but I think people are just too modest around here.

“They think they aren’t good enough but they are.”

Libby McAinsh, joint owner of Two Sisters Café in Carnoustie, said: “My sister Laura-May Kennedy does the baking and she would have considered it.

“But we asked and we have been told we’re classed as professional, so can’t enter.

“It would be fantastic to see someone local on the show.

“I would tell people to just go for it, really. There’s more focus on local produce and home cooking now in the area — people are thinking more about good food.”

Bethany said the reps had handed over some leaflets for customers and said they would look out for applications from the people in the area.

The programme will air on Channel 4 for the first time, following its move from the BBC.