Tayside artist reports McCoo painter Steven Brown to police over online threats

A Perthshire artist was forced to report McCoo painter Steven Brown to the police after Mr Brown threatened him and accused him of plagiarism.

Aaron de la Haye, of Bankfoot, said he was sent threatening messages over social media and Ebay by well-known Scottish artist Brown who believed the Perthshire painter had ripped off his famous multi-coloured Highland cow pieces.

The Bankfoot artist says the disagreement harks back to a painting and print he created around 2013 of a multi-coloured Highland cow but he has never received any official complaints from Mr Brown – only abusive messages online.

Police Scotland said no formal action has been taken as a result of the comments.

