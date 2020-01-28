Tayside and Highland pupils design solutions to loneliness and isolation at V&A Dundee

Scottish secondary pupils are designing solutions to loneliness and isolation in schools at a design jam today, working with V&A Dundee.

The museum’s second Schools Design Challenge invited entries from S1 and S2 pupils across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and the Highlands, with entries received from subject areas as diverse as computing and STEM (science, technology, engineering and maths).

A judging panel selected 17 teams to take part in a design jam with the support of professional designers and V&A Dundee staff, where they will create a prototype of their design solution.

The complete prototype designs will be on show in V&A Dundee in the summer of 2020.

Chris Lewis, schools development officer at V&A Dundee, said: “We have been overwhelmed by the number and quality of entries received for our second Schools Design Challenge, with nearly 100 teams entering different ideas for addressing the serious problems of loneliness and isolation in schools.

“The creativity of our school pupils is remarkable, and the design jam will give 17 teams from Dundee, Angus, Perth & Kinross and the Highlands the chance to develop their ideas further with the support of professional designers.”

The first Schools Design Challenge ran from 2015-2016 and was a key part of V&A Dundee’s pre-opening programme.

The Schools Design Challenge is generously supported by the players of People’s Postcode Lottery and the William Grant Foundation.

Stephanie Kerr of People’s Postcode Lottery said: “I am delighted that players of People’s Postcode Lottery are able to support the Schools Design Challenge.

“They are focusing on such an important topic and it’s great to see young people looking at ways to tackle loneliness and isolation within their own environment.”

More information on the project is available on the V&A Dundee website: www.vam.ac.uk/dundee/info/schools-design-challenge