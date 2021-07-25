News / Dundee Tayside and Fife told to expect ‘heavy, slow-moving thunderstorms’ after a spell of searing heat By Matteo Bell July 25, 2021, 10:24 am Updated: July 25, 2021, 2:30 pm A storm in Glenrothes Residents of Tayside and Fife are being told to expect thunderstorms and heavy rain this week after a spell of blue skies and high temperatures. Weather experts at the Met Office are warning that some areas could even see localised flooding and warn hillwalkers to stay away from high altitudes due to a risk of lightening strikes. The forecast comes following a prolonged heatwave, with Continue Reading Log in or subscribe to receive exclusive premium content, including expert opinion and insight as well as special investigations, just for our subscribers! Subscribe