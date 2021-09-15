Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Tayside and Fife set for parcel chaos as Yodel drivers vote to strike

By Gavin Harper
September 15, 2021, 2:44 pm Updated: September 15, 2021, 4:03 pm
Yodel delivery drivers have voted in favour of industrial action.
Tayside and Fife faces parcel delivery chaos after Yodel HGV drivers voted in favour of going on strike.

GMB Union balloted more than 250 drivers, who deliver to Marks and Spencer, Aldi, Very and others.

A total of 98% of drivers voted to take industrial action, on an 84% turnout.

The union said drivers are angry over their work-life balance, annual leave payments and that agency workers are often better paid. 

The union said the delivery giant tried to impose “unworkable driver schedules” and attempted to “rob drivers of their annual leave” by not sticking to “long-held agreements.”

The firm’s drivers voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action.

It claimed the company is now “dragging its heels” over offering a pay increase at a time of “acute” driver shortages.

GMB Union will now meet with drivers to agree dates for the first round of industrial action.

Parcel deliveries to be ‘significantly’ hit

National officer for GMB Nadine Houghton said: “GMB drivers working for parcel delivery giant Yodel have returned a massive vote in favour of taking industrial action over pay and working conditions.

“With acute labour shortages across a range of sectors the time for working people to organise and take action to improve their lot is right now.

“GMB members working for Yodel will immediately be agreeing dates for their first round of strikes.

“With the majority of Yodel’s drivers voting to walk out, parcel deliveries will be significantly hit.

“We urge any drivers not yet organised into a union to follow the example set by Yodel’s drivers – join the GMB, get organised and fight for what you’re worth.”

Some shops have struggled to fill shelves.

The UK is already seeing gaps on supermarket shelves due to a shortage of HGV drivers.

In July, the Government extended lorry drivers’ working hours in an attempt to address the shortage.

Dundee-based wholesaler CJ Lang offered truckers a £2,000 signing on bonus to work delivering supplies to Spar shops.

Supermarket chain Morrisons has warned the shortages may push up prices.

A Yodel spokesperson said: “We are in ongoing, meaningful talks with GMB officials with a further meeting scheduled for next week.

“We will continue to work in good faith and remain committed to find a resolution for our valued transport colleagues on any outstanding matters.”