Tayside and Fife record seven new coronavirus deaths

Tayside and Fife have recorded seven deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Fife recorded three deaths, Perth and Kinross saw one, while Angus also had one and Dundee had two.

The area also saw 79 new cases, up from 46 yesterday.

The new positive cases include 17 in Angus, 12 in Dundee, 16 in Perth and Kinross and 34 in Fife.

It comes as Scotland has recorded 50 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figures brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 6,571.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 803 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day. This is down from 822 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 4.8%, down from 7.2% on the previous day.

There are 1,542 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down 76 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 113 are in intensive care, an increase of one.

However Ms Sturgeon said this latter figure did not include people who had tested positive more than 28 days ago. This figure currently stands at 30.

She added that the Scottish Government will now start releasing data on long-term intensive care stays.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 21,770 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife.

Of this number: 2,737 were in Angus, 6,021 in Dundee, 9,236 in Fife, and 3,776 throughout Perth and Kinross.

The total number of coronavirus deaths across Tayside and Fife is 857.

Vaccination statistics

Public Health Scotland said 985,569 people in the country had received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, an increase of 57,447 from the previous day.

Ms Sturgeon said this is the second highest daily increase, which given the recent severe weather is “nothing short of extraordinary”.

She said 99.8% of residents in older people’s care homes had now had their first dose of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, she said “at least 96%” of those aged over 80 living in the community had had their initial injection.

In addition, 80% of those aged 75 to 79 and 45% of those 70 to 74.

“We remain on course to vaccinate everyone over 70 and all people with a serious clinical vulnerability,” she added.

Ms Sturgeon said the vaccination of 65 to 69-year-olds was now “accelerating”.

National Records of Scotland figures

A total of 8,726 people have died in Scotland with confirmed or suspected coronavirus, according to the National Records of Scotland (NRS) definition.

The figures show 374 deaths relating to Covid-19 were registered between February 1 and 7. This is down 70 on the previous week.

Of these, the majority happened in hospital at 281, with 68 in care homes, 22 at home or in a non-institutional setting and three in other institutions.

The statistics are published weekly and cover all deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.

They differ from the lab-confirmed coronavirus deaths announced daily by the Scottish Government.

The NRS figures include suspected or probable cases of Covid-19.