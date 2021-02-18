Tayside and Fife have registered a further eight deaths from coronavirus.

Each Tayside authority registered two deaths, with two also registered in Fife.

It comes as Scotland records a further 57 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

This means the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – has risen to 6,885.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 685 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day.

Of this, 106 were registered in Tayside and Fife, with 18 cases in Dundee, 19 in Perth and Kinross, seven in Angus and 62 in Fife.

Since the pandemic began there have been 22,347 cases of the virus and 893 deaths from coronavirus registered in Tayside and Fife.

The daily test positivity rate is 3.8%, down from 5,2% on the previous day.

Although the First Minister said too much should not be read into a single day’s figure the test positivity rate is lower than it has been for some time and “gives us further reason to be hopeful that that is going very firmly in the right direction”.

There are 1,261 people in hospitals across Scotland confirmed to have the virus, a decrease of 56 from the previous day, with Ms Sturgeon saying the number is “quite a bit below the peak of last spring”.

Of these patients, 95 are in intensive care, a decrease of four.

Nicola Sturgeon said the latest estimate of the R number shows that it remains below 1.

A total of 1,354,966 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, an increase of 34,892 since yesterday.

Ms Sturgeon said that 69% of 65-69 year olds have received their first dose of the vaccine meaning they are on course to have offered a vaccine to everyone in that age group by early March.

Vaccinations starting to reduce number of deaths

The First Minister also highlighted some of the evidence that vaccination is starting to work to reduce the number of people dying.

She said: “Yesterday’s National Records of Scotland figures show a 62% reduction in the number of Covid deaths which have taken place in care homes over the past three weeks. And that is a larger decline that we have seen for deaths happening in hospitals or in people’s own homes.

“As a result of that the proportion of Covid deaths, the proportion of the overall number of people dying taking place in care homes, has fallen from 34% around the start of this year, to 13% last week, and with the exception of one week at the end of August, when there were only two Covid deaths registered overall, care homes accounted for a smaller proportion of Covid deaths last week than at any time since virtually the beginning of the pandemic.

“So that does give us quite strong confidence now that the early vaccination of care home residents and the focus on trying to maximise uptake within older people’s care homes is now having the impact that we desperately hoped to see it have.

“This initial indication that vaccination is starting to protect people is undoubtedly really positive news and we hope that the signs of that protective effect will strengthen in the weeks ahead.

“We are already seeing some early similar signs in the older age group living in the community. The over 85 age group saw the biggest reduction in deaths in the figures that were published yesterday.”

Publication of vaccination data

The Scottish Government will be able to publish more vaccination data than before following discussions with the UK Government and vaccine providers.

Previously, the UK Government had asked ministers not to publish data over security concerns.

Speaking at the briefing in Edinburgh on Thursday, the First Minister said: “As a result, the Scottish Government is publishing information today about the supplies we’ve received so far and from next week onwards will publish this data initially on a weekly basis.”

The data will be released on a Tuesday and will give information of vaccinations available until the previous Sunday.

She added: “We hope that regular publication of this data will be helpful to the media and to the public because it will give a fuller picture of the supplies we are receiving each week and will then allow for a better understanding and indeed closer scrutiny of the progress of the vaccination programme.”

Advice for close contacts to change

The First Minister told that from today, advice being given to close contacts of people who have tested positive for the virus would change.

These people will now be asked to get tested themselves “as a matter of course”, as well as having to isolate for 10 days.

The First Minister added: “If they then test positive their contacts will be traced and more chains of transmission will be broken, so this is a further strengthening of Test and Protect.”