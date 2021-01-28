Tayside and Fife have recorded 14 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Fife recorded four deaths, Perth and Kinross saw two, while Angus had six and Dundee had two.

The area also saw 120 new cases, down from 160 yesterday.

The new positive cases include 12 in Angus, 25 in Dundee, 27 in Perth and Kinross and 56 in Fife.

It comes as Scotland has recorded 82 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figures brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 5,970.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 1,201 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day. This is down from 1,330 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 5.6%, down from 6.2% on the previous day.

There are 1,938 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, a decrease of 33 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 142 are in intensive care, a decrease of three.

Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs that 60% of over 80s living in the community have now been given their first dose of the vaccine.

She added that they are on target to complete this age group by the end of next week.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 20,684 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife.

Of this number: 2,508 were in Angus, 5,736 in Dundee, 8,786 in Fife, and 3,544 throughout Perth and Kinross.

The total number of coronavirus deaths across Tayside and Fife is 768.

January 27 – 18 local deaths and 160 new cases

Tayside and Fife have recorded 18 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Fife recorded seven deaths, Perth and Kinross also saw seven, while Angus had three and Dundee had one.

The area also saw 160 new cases, up from 110 yesterday.

The new positive cases include 53 in Angus, 32 in Dundee, 22 in Perth and Kinross and 53 in Fife.

It comes as Scotland has recorded 92 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figures brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 5,888.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 1,330 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day. This is up from 1,049 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 6.2%, down from 8.6% on the previous day.

There are 2,016 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, up six in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 145 are in intensive care, an decrease of four.

More than half of over 80s in community vaccinated

Public Health Scotland said 462,092 people in the country had received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine, an increase of 46,690 from the previous day.

First minister Nicola Sturgeon said 95% of care home residents and 56% of over 80s living in the community have now been vaccinated.

This week’s National Records of Scotland statistics show the Tayside health board had one of the highest death tolls over the past week – suffering 48.

If the numbers are broken down by council area, Fife was the third hardest hit area with 33 deaths, behind Glasgow (43) and North Lanarkshire (48).

Since the beginning of the pandemic 20,564 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife.

Of this number: 2,496 were in Angus, 5,711 in Dundee, 8,730 in Fife, and 3,517 throughout Perth and Kinross.

The total number of coronavirus deaths across Tayside and Fife is 754.

January 26 – 110 new local cases, 10 deaths

Tayside and Fife have recorded ten deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Fife recorded two deaths, Perth and Kinross saw three, while Angus had one and Dundee had four.

The area also saw 110 new cases, up from 74 yesterday.

The new positive cases include 24 in Angus, 16 in Dundee, 20 in Perth and Kinross and 50 in Fife.

It comes as Scotland has recorded 87 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figures brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 5,796.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 1,049 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day. This is up from 752 the previous day.

The daily test positivity rate is 9%, up from 8.6% on the previous day.

There are 2,010 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, down six in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 149 are in intensive care, a decrease of two.

Public Health Scotland said 437,900 people had received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine , an increase of 22,498 from the previous day.

It added that 5,538 people have received the second dose, a rise of 522.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 20,404 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside and Fife.

Of this number: 2,443 were in Angus, 5,679 in Dundee, 8,677 in Fife, and 3,495 throughout Perth and Kinross.

The total number of coronavirus deaths across Tayside and Fife is 736.