Tayside and Fife record 12 coronavirus deaths and 113 new cases

A further 12 coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Tayside and Fife.

Four deaths were registered in Fife, three each in Dundee and Perth and Kinross, while Angus registered two.

It comes as Scotland records a further 53 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figure brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 6,322.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 1,149 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day. This is up from 978 on Wednesday.

The daily test positivity rate is 4.9%, down slightly from 5.1% on the previous day.

Ms Sturgeon said this is the first time the test positivity has been below 5% in more than a month, which is a “small ray of sunshine”.

A total of 113 new cases of the virus have been confirmed across Tayside and Fife.

This includes 27 cases in Dundee, 21 in Angus, 19 in Perth and Kinross and 46 in Fife.

Since the pandemic began 21,367 people across Tayside and Fife have tested positive for the virus.

There have been 5,924 positive cases in Dundee, 2,634 in Angus, 3,694 in Perth and Kinross and 9,077 in Fife.

A total of 825 coronavirus deaths have been registered in Tayside and Fife since the start of the pandemic.

There are currently 1,812 people in hospitals across Scotland confirmed to have the virus, an decrease of 53 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 127 are in intensive care.

Ms Sturgeon also confirmed the estimate of the R-number, shows it remains below 1.

Vaccinations- highest daily total

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the vaccine update is “beyond anything I could have believed possible”.

Speaking at her daily briefing from Edinburgh she thanked the public for coming forward in such large numbers.

So far 694,347 people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

This is more than 45,000 higher than the previous day, is the highest daily total to date and 52% higher than that of the same day last week.

The First Minister also told how 98% of older care home residents had received the first dose of the vaccine, while more than 90% of those over the age of 80 had also been inoculated.

She said: “I want to thank you, the public, those of you in the groups that have already been prioritised for vaccine, for coming forward in such large numbers so far.

“The uptake rates we’re seeing, and I hope this continues as we get into the younger population groups, are way beyond anything I could ever have believed would be possible – way beyond what we see in the flu vaccine programme.

“That’s testament to the willingness and the enthusiasm of people to come forward and be vaccinated for their own safety but also to be part of that collective effort that we need to have to beat this virus.”

Support for Businesses

For hospitality and retail businesses on mainland Scotland, the deadline for applying for top up grants as part of the Strategic Framework Businesses Fund is tomorrow.

The top-up grants were announced in December and for larger hospitality businesses, is worth £25,000 and £9,000 for larger leisure and retail premises.

Children’s mental health support

As Children’s Mental Health week runs from February 1-7, the first minister highlighted some resources that are in place to help children and young people during the pandemic.

These include Place 2 Be who have created a range of free resources aimed at helping children find creative ways to share their thoughts and feelings, the Young Scot campaign Aye Feel, as well as the Parent Club and Clear Your Head websites.