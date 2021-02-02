Eleven further coronavirus deaths have been recorded in Tayside and Fife.

Five of the deaths were registered in Angus, whilst Fife, Dundee and Perth and Kinross recorded two deaths each.

It comes as Scotland records a further 69 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

The new figure brings the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – to 6,181.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 758 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day. This is down from 848 on Monday.

The daily test positivity rate is 7.4%, down slightly from 9.5% on the previous day.

There are 1,939 people in hospital confirmed to have the virus, an decrease of 19 in 24 hours.

Of these patients, 143 are in intensive care, which is the same as the previous day.

So far 610,778 people have received their first dose of the vaccine and 8,345 have had their second dose.

A total of 76 new cases have been confirmed across Tayside and Fife.

This includes 19 cases in Dundee, nine each in Angus and Perth and Kinross, and 39 in Fife.

Since the pandemic began 21,135 people across Tayside and Fife have tested positive for the virus.

There have been 5,864 positive cases in Dundee, 2,583 in Angus, 3,661 in Perth and Kinross and 8,989 in Fife.

A total of 800 coronavirus deaths have been registered in Tayside and Fife since the start of the pandemic.