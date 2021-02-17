Tayside and Fife record 10 further coronavirus deaths

Tayside and Fife have recorded 10 further deaths from coronavirus.

Five of the deaths were registered in Perth and Kinross, three in Angus and one each in Dundee and Fife.

It comes as Scotland records a further 64 deaths from coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

This means the death toll under this measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – has risen to 6,828.

The latest Scottish Government statistics show 1,121 people have tested positive in Scotland in the last day.

Of this, 47 were in Tayside and 27 in Fife. Angus reported 18 cases of the virus, Dundee reported 17 and Perth and Kinross reported 12.

Since the start of the pandemic, Tayside and Fife have registered 22,241 coronavirus cases and 885 coronavirus deaths.

The daily test positivity rate is 5.2%, down slightly from 6% on the previous day.

There are 1,317 people in hospitals across Scotland confirmed to have the virus, a decrease of 66 from the previous day.

Of these patients, 99 are in intensive care, a decrease of one.

A total of 1,320,074 people have received the first dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

NRS statistics show positive impact of Covid vaccinations

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said the latest reports from the National Records of Scotland (NRS) on coronavirus deaths shows the “first hard evidence of the positive impact of vaccination”.

With the number of deaths having fallen for the last three weeks, Ms Sturgeon noted hospital deaths were down 11% over that period, with deaths in people’s homes and other “non institutional settings” down 29%.

“However deaths in care homes, which were the early focus of the vaccination programme, have fallen by 62%,” the First Minister said.

“In fact, with the exception of one week at the end of August when there were only two Covid deaths registered overall, care homes accounted for a smaller proportion of overall Covid deaths last week than at any time since March of last year.

“I think that is positive news, given the toll the virus has taken on our care homes.”

She went on to say the NRS figures showed the largest reduction of deaths over the last three weeks was in the over-85 age group, with a drop of 45%.

Speaking at the start of First Minister’s Questions, Ms Sturgeon added that people aged over 80 living in the community had been the next priority of the vaccination programme, after care home residents.

She said: “It is reasonable to take some heart from this because it strongly suggests the vaccine programme is having the hoped for effect of reducing the death toll from the virus.”

Advice for close contacts to change

The First Minister added that from Thursday, advice being given to close contacts of people who have tested positive for the virus would change.

These people will now be asked to get tested themselves “as a matter of course”, as well as having to isolate for 10 days.

The First Minister added: “If they then test positive their contacts will be traced and more chains of transmission will be broken, so this is a further strengthening of Test and Protect.”