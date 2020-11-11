Tayside and Fife petrol stations allegedly targeted with man from Midlands accused of stealing £1,000 of fuel

A man from the Midlands has been arrested after allegedly stealing almost £1,000 of fuel from petrol stations across Scotland – including Tayside and Fife.

Police said today the 34-year-old man was arrested yesterday at the Johnstonebridge Service Area on the A74(M) in connection with the numerous alleged thefts.

As well as Tayside and Fife, police said filling stations in Aberdeen, Lanarkshire, Fife and Central Scotland were also allegedly targeted over the past three months.

A spokesman said: “The value of the fuel allegedly stolen amounted to almost £1,000.

“A report has been sent to the procurator fiscal and the man is due to appear in court today.”