Tayside and Fife motorists warned to look out for deer after rise in collisions

Motorists have been warned to be vigilant about deer on the roads following a rise in collisions, particularly in Tayside and Fife.

The number of crashes involving deer usually increases in May and June as young animals look for their own territories.

Growing wild deer populations have led to more collisions. It is estimated there could be 9,000 such accidents each year, with between 50 and 100 people hurt.

Scottish Natural Heritage (SNH) has urged drivers to reduce their speed. Jamie Hammond, Scottish Natural Heritage deer management officer, said: “Particularly in peak times, we advise motorists to slow down and watch for deer crossing roads.

“Be aware if you’re driving near woods, deer can suddenly appear before you have time to brake.

“If you do hit a deer, report it to the police even if you’re uninjured and your car isn’t damaged, as the deer may be fatally injured and suffering.”

SNH and Transport Scotland are to display warnings on variable messaging signs on trunk roads across Scotland until June 10.

They will target roads with higher deer-strike rates.

Dr Jochen Langbein, of the Deer Vehicle Collisions Project, said roe deer in particular were well- established in the fringes of many major towns and in city green spaces.

Most collisions with deer happen between early evening and midnight, and between 6-9am.